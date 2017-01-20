Post supplement on private equity

The private equity sector has come into focus in this week's Birmingham Post.

LDC, the private equity arms of Lloyds, The Centre for Management Buy-out Research and BVCA have all supported the pullout which is available to read in this week's edition of the Post.

Andy Lyndon, from LDC, writes about the positivity currently being enjoyed in the West Midlands business community on the back of so much development here.

Tim Hames, from the British Private Equity & Venture Capital Association, says it is important to look beyond the headlines and see how PE is helping businesses day to day.

And Prof Mike Wright, from The Centre for Management Buy-out Research, looks at the facts and figures of investment and what 2017 has in store.

The supplement can be read in this week's Birmingham Post and also online here.