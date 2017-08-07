Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Financial services firm MHA MacIntyre Hudson has appointed a new partner in its Birmingham office.

Toby Stephenson was previously a partner at BDO and brings more than 25 years of experience to the firm.

He specialises in working with and advising growing entrepreneurial and private equity-backed companies and UK subsidiaries of international businesses.

He has specific sector expertise in hotels and leisure, manufacturing, wholesale and distribution and the service industry.

Head of the Birmingham office Chris Barlow said: "We are absolutely delighted that Toby has agreed to join us.

"He's an exceptional individual and exactly the right fit as we continue to push forward as a business and importantly continue the growth that we've seen over the past couple of years.

"Toby will bring a depth of experience and skill to the business and I know that I, and the rest of the team, very much look forward to getting to know and working with Toby."

Mr Stephenson added: "I've known the MHA MacIntyre Hudson Birmingham team for a number of years....I am really looking forward to joining the team and supporting the further growth and development in the Midlands."