New funding stream for Birmingham businesses

Council teams up with pair of funders to offer finance packages to small and start-up companies from some of city’s poorest neighbourhoods

Birmingham City Council has launched a bid to help new businesses

Small businesses and start ups in Birmingham are set to receive a boost from a new partnership which will offer more access to funding.

Birmingham City Council has teamed up with Aston Reinvestment Trust (ART) and the ThinCats Community Chest peer lending platform to assist businesses in the poorest parts of the city that find it difficult to obtain loans from banks.

ART and the city council will jointly underwrite loans of between £10,000 and £150,000.

The partnership has set a fund-raising target of £1 million a year over three years and is appealing to companies and individuals to invest in the scheme.

City council leader Coun John Clancy said: "This is a pioneering local investment opportunity and a chance for people to not only get a financial incentive in the form of a tax relief but also a social return.

"Small- and medium-sized enterprises are the life blood of the local economy and their ability to grow, create inclusive economic growth and preserve jobs impacts on everyone who lives and works in Birmingham."

Investors will be able to claim tax relief because ART is a community investment tax relief scheme.

An investment of £10,000 will attract an income tax rebate of £2,500 for a higher rate taxpayer spread over five years - equivalent to £500 a year.

ART was founded in 1997 by its first chairman Sir Adrian Cadbury with the objective of providing finance to businesses and social enterprises that were unable to access loans from banks.

One of its best-known beneficiaries is Glynn Purnell, the Birmingham-based Michelin-starred chef, who took out a loan to open his first restaurant.

ART's chief executive Steve Walker said: "There are many reasons why a viable business may not fit the banks’ lending criteria, including because the bank has already lent all it can.

"We're here to ensure that businesses can access the loan finance they need to support cashflow, invest in new premises and equipment, survive and thrive."

Kevin Caley, founder and chairman of ThinCats, added: "Peer-to-peer finance has the potential to provide significant funding to Birmingham businesses if local individuals and businesses choose to invest in their city.

"Apart from offering them an opportunity to put something back, this loan offers investors a low risk opportunity with an attractive return for UK tax payers and could be a useful way to diversify an investment portfolio."

