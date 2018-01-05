Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Financial consultancy Gateley Capitus has appointed a new head of research and development for tax incentives.

Peter Jelfs will be based in the Birmingham office of the company which is part of law firm Gateley.

Mr Jelfs will oversee the preparation of R&D tax credit and patent box claims and managing the delivery of the service to clients.

He joins from EY where he was a senior manager, having previously held a position at HM Revenue and Customs where he worked as an R&D and patent box specialist.

Also joining the Birmingham team is capital allowances consultant Stuart Letasi who has been appointed after holding tax consultant positions at Omnicom and FTI Consulting.

Aubrey Calderwood, director at Gateley Capitus, said: "Often, businesses carry out R&D activities without even being aware of it.

"Fundamentally, if a company is carrying out R&D then many costs associated with this process, including utility, building, support staff, consumables, prototyping and even external contractor costs, are often claimable.

"Peter brings with him a wealth of experience in this area and joins Gateley Capitus at an exciting time as we look to expand our R&D tax incentive service.

"He and Stuart are both a great fit for our team."

Mr Jelfs added: "Joining Gateley Capitus at this time is an attractive prospect for me as the business seeks to enhance its R&D service line.

"Working in a team that combines skills across surveying, tax, accounting and law is a unique opportunity in this market, and I'm looking forward to joining and contributing to Gateley Capitus' continued success."