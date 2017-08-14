Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking has announced the appointment of a new director for mid-markets in the West Midlands.

Previously area director for SME manufacturing in the Midlands, Andy Moss will now lead the growth of the mid markets team and support firms turning-over between £25 million and £1 billion.

Mr Moss has almost two decades of commercial experience, having worked in business development and across a range of sectors, including legal and manufacturing.

Stepping into his previous role is Richard Jenkins who will now lead the ten-strong Midlands SME manufacturing team, supporting firms in the sector with an annual turnover of between £1 million and £25 million.

Mr Jenkins joined Lloyds Bank in 2015 as area director for SME banking in the Black Country and brings more than two decades of banking and commercial finance experience to his new role.

He previously held positions at RBS and Grant Thornton.

Mr Moss said: "Mid-market firms play an important role in the ongoing success story that is the West Midlands economy.

"I'm looking forward to working with the team as we continue to support these businesses."

Mr Jenkins added: "I'm looking forward to stepping into this new role and nurturing the development of SME manufacturers in the industrial heart of the UK."