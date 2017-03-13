New commercial chief at HSBC UK

A new commercial chief has been appointed to lead HBSC UK in Birmingham.

The new ring-fenced bank, which is currently relocating from London to Birmingham, has recruited Amanda Murphy, currently co-head of corporate banking in the UK, as head of commercial banking for HSBC UK.

With more than 1.1 million UK customers, she will be responsible for the management of the commercial arm of the bank and has more than 22 years of experience at HSBC.

She initially joined the bank in 1995 on the then Midland Bank's graduate training scheme.

The news follows the recent appointment of Ian Stuart as chief executive of HSBC UK, subject to regulatory approval.

In addition, Andrew Wild has been appointed head of commercial banking for continental Europe.

HSBC UK is the name of the new ring-fenced bank which has split off retail and commercial banking from the group's investment arm following a change in legislation by the government.

It is moving to a new purpose-built home at the Arena Central complex in Broad Street.

Noel Quinn, chief executive of global commercial banking, said: "Amanda and Andrew bring a wealth of experience to their new roles with more than two decades each of experience in financial services and a deep understanding of HSBC and our customers.

"Their proven track record of supporting businesses right across our global network will prove invaluable to the ongoing growth of Commercial Banking across the UK and Europe."

Antonio Simoes, chief executive of HSBC Bank and Europe, added: "This is an important moment for our customers across the region, as Europe will continue to be a crucially important part of HSBC's global network.

"In the UK, the creation of HSBC UK gives us a once in a lifetime opportunity to build a bank that is even closer to our customers.

"Therefore, I am delighted we are appointing Amanda and Andrew to these two important roles.

"They are both highly experienced commercial bankers with long, successful, international careers at HSBC."