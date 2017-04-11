New Birmingham chief at Investec

A wealth management firm has appointed a new head of office in Birmingham.

Nicholas Jones is now divisional director and head of the Birmingham team for Investec Wealth & Investment.

He takes over from Adrian Quin who has been appointed regional head for the Midlands and South West and takes over from Colin Lewis who is retiring.

Mr Jones joined Investec as an investment director when the firm acquired Williams de Broë in 2012, being promoted to senior investment director later that year.

He currently manages portfolios on behalf of a wide range of private clients, primarily based in the Midlands, on both a discretionary and advisory basis, and is also a fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment.

In his new role, Mr Jones will focus on growing the Birmingham office's private client base and its partnerships with financial advisers and other intermediaries.

Managing director Tom Street said: "Both Nicholas and Adrian have contributed to the substantial development of the Birmingham office and in building our presence in and around the Midlands.

"I know both will continue to ensure Investec provides clients with the highest level of service as the firm looks to grow our client base."

Mr Jones added: "There are significant opportunities across the wealth management market in Birmingham and the Midlands region.

"Increased corporate activity, for instance, is presenting more opportunities to support entrepreneurs as they look to realise value from their businesses.

"I'm delighted to be given the chance to build and grow on the momentum we have in the market and lead a fantastic team of investment and financial planning specialists."