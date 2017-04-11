How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

New Birmingham chief at Investec

Nicholas Jones steps up to top role at city's base of investment management firm

Nicholas Jones (left) and Adrian Quin, Investec Wealth & Investment
Nicholas Jones (left) and Adrian Quin, Investec Wealth & Investment

A wealth management firm has appointed a new head of office in Birmingham.

Nicholas Jones is now divisional director and head of the Birmingham team for Investec Wealth & Investment.

He takes over from Adrian Quin who has been appointed regional head for the Midlands and South West and takes over from Colin Lewis who is retiring.

Mr Jones joined Investec as an investment director when the firm acquired Williams de Broë in 2012, being promoted to senior investment director later that year.

He currently manages portfolios on behalf of a wide range of private clients, primarily based in the Midlands, on both a discretionary and advisory basis, and is also a fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment.

In his new role, Mr Jones will focus on growing the Birmingham office's private client base and its partnerships with financial advisers and other intermediaries.

Managing director Tom Street said: "Both Nicholas and Adrian have contributed to the substantial development of the Birmingham office and in building our presence in and around the Midlands.

"I know both will continue to ensure Investec provides clients with the highest level of service as the firm looks to grow our client base."

Mr Jones added: "There are significant opportunities across the wealth management market in Birmingham and the Midlands region.

"Increased corporate activity, for instance, is presenting more opportunities to support entrepreneurs as they look to realise value from their businesses.

"I'm delighted to be given the chance to build and grow on the momentum we have in the market and lead a fantastic team of investment and financial planning specialists."

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Birmingham finance firm merges with London rival

Jasper Corporate Finance has teamed up with Assay to expand footprint and range of services

Related Tags

In The News
Colmore Business District
Finance
Places
Colmore Row

Most Read in Business

  1. Construction
    Land deal paves way for new Birmingham apartments
  2. Edgbaston
    Work starts on £32m Pebble Mill private hospital
  3. Colmore Row
    New Birmingham chief at Investec
  4. Local Enterprise Partnership
    Greater Birmingham LEP appoints board member for young people
  5. Business News
    Fashion retailer Jaeger goes into administration with 700 jobs at risk

Most Recent

Nicholas Jones (left) and Adrian Quin, Investec Wealth & Investment

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Construction
    Land deal paves way for new Birmingham apartments
  2. Regional Affairs
    £1 million fund to tackle grass verge abuse in Birmingham
  3. Edgbaston
    Work starts on £32m Pebble Mill private hospital
  4. Regional Affairs
    Lottery grant boosts Lunar Society heritage project
  5. Regional Affairs
    Mayor hopeful reveals ambitious plan to solve West Midlands housing crisis
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor