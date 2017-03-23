NatWest to close one of its Birmingham branches

NatWest has announced it is closing one of its branches in Birmingham.

The high street bank will shut its branch in Washwood Heath on September 28 as a result of a sharp decline in the number of people using it.

A statement from NatWest said: "The way people choose to bank with us has changed radically over the last few years.

"Between 2010 and 2015, mobile and online transactions have increased by over 400 per cent and mobile transactions alone have increased by 1,350 per cent.

"Since 2011, we have seen the number of transactions in the Washwood Heath branch decline by 39 per cent.

"These customers are actively choosing to bank in different ways, with 68.5 per cent choosing to use our digital banking options.

"We are communicating with our customers affected by the closure and pro-actively contacting vulnerable and regular branch customers.

"We have listened closely to feedback from local communities and have extended the time between announcing our decision and the branch closure to six months.

"This has been done in order to ensure our customers have time to consider the right banking options for them."

The company has created a new team called NatWest TechXperts which is dedicated to supporting customers wishing to learn more about digital banking.