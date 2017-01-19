Middle East staff eye jobs at HSBC's new Birmingham base

HSBC's move to Birmingham is prompting interest from its staff around the globe as the bank continues its relocation out of the capital.

Antonio Simoes, chief executive of HSBC Bank and the man spearheading the move, said there had been plenty of interest in jobs in the city but particularly from staff currently working in Dubai and Hong Kong.

In 2015, HSBC announced it had chosen the city's Arena Central development in Broad Street to be the home of its new ring-fenced retail banking arm, later named HSBC UK, which is to be separated from its investment operations.

The split comes after new laws were passed in 2013 in the wake of the recession which stated certain banks should separate their retail and investment operations by January 1, 2019.

Around 350 staff have already moved or committed to move to Birmingham and, once the recruitment and relocation out of London is complete, HSBC will have around 3,500 staff working here, including 1,000 head office roles formerly based in Canary Wharf.

HSBC employs 45,000 people across the UK.

Mr Simoes said: "More than 1,300 people within HSBC have said they are interested in roles in Birmingham, from our offices in the UK but also from people working globally.

"The reality is not all of these people will get jobs but it also doesn't mean we will fill all of these roles with internal candidates.

"There will be some roles which we need to recruit for locally in Birmingham. I have been reassured that there's a lot of talent in Birmingham and the wider Midlands for us to recruit from.

"I am encouraged by the momentum we have on building our broader team in Birmingham."

The new retail arm based in Birmingham will house the full range of staff with recruitment ongoing for a chief executive and chief financial officer of HSBC UK.

The bank also recently appointed Dame Clara Furse, the former London Stock Exchange chief executive, as chairman of HSBC UK while several members of the senior leadership team are already in place here, including chief risk officer Paul Seward and head of regulatory compliance Lucy Williams.

Mr Simoes said HSBC's attitude to Birmingham and its commitment to the city had not wavered in the wake of last June's vote to leave the European Union.

The company has a 250-year lease on the 2 Arena Central building which has now reached level ten, with construction workers due to hold a topping out ceremony there in the spring.

Staff are expected to commence moving into the building by early 2018 at the latest.

He added: "There's been no affect from the outcome of the referendum. Our customers continue to trade as normal and my job as a chief executive is to support them.

"Our commitment to Birmingham as a bank has not changed after the Brexit vote."