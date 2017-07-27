Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new financial advisory business has been launched in Solihull.

Eastcote Wealth Management has been launched by Trevor Law, who previously led advisory firm Merito, alongside four other directors.

They are Jonathan Hearn, David Fleet, Rob Kenyon and John Ruddick.

The new business will eventually employ around 30 staff, including 12 advisers, and have approaching £500 million of funds under management serving 1,500 clients.

The aim is to provide independent advice to private clients and businesses in the area and throughout the UK.

Mr Law said he believed there was a real demand for advice in the more complex areas of trusts, pension, investment and estate planning and many clients preferred working with advisers rather than large corporate firms.

He said: "With a very experienced and specialist team, Eastcote Wealth Management is able to address all aspects of financial planning.

"It will offer tailored, holistic advice in a personal and professional manner.

"The new business has a significant client base and I am confident this new board structure will move it to the next level."