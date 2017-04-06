Lloyds to close Birmingham city centre branch in 200 jobs cull

A Lloyds Bank branch in Birmingham city centre will shut this summer as part of a round of closures.

The branch in Colmore Row will close on July 18 - one of several across the West Midlands which will go during 2017 - although Lloyds Bank continues to have outlets in New Street and Temple Row.

Lloyds Banking Group, which also runs the Halifax and Bank of Scotland names, said it planned to shut 100 branches in total during 2017 with the loss of 212 jobs.

In addition, there will be a restructuring of some management and HR roles with the creation 96 new posts across the group meaning a total net loss of 325 jobs including those in the branches.

The other West Midlands Lloyds branches earmarked for the axe and their closure dates are Lichfield Road in Stafford, (July 17), Broadway in Worcestershire (September 12) and Brewood in Staffordshire (October 9).

Lloyds Bank branches in Kings Norton, High Street in Lye and Penkridge near Stafford all closed in March.

In addition, the Halifax branch in Droitwich will close on July 20.

In total, 54 Lloyds branches, 22 Halifax and 24 Bank of Scotland will close during 2017.

These branches form part of a wider announcement made by the group last summer that it planned 200 closures but at the time Lloyds was not disclosing their locations.

Both HSBC and Halifax have also announced closures in recent months.

Rob MacGregor, national officer with trade union Unite, said: "The loss of a further 100 local banks will be painful for high streets across the country to absorb.

"Unite is angered that another 200 staff have been told that their job will be cut due to their branch shutting.

"Lloyds Banking Group's rationale for branch closures is the claimed customer preference towards the use of technology across banking.

"However, this simply doesn't ring true when it's clear that many customers still value the face to face engagement with experienced and knowledgeable bank staff.

"The industry must halt these endless branch closure programs and open their eyes to what these closures are doing to rural communities, their disabled customers and the small business customers who depend on access to a local branch."

Lloyds said that, despite the closures, 90 per cent of its customers would still be within five miles of one of its branches.

A statement from Lloyds Banking Group said: "These branch closures - previously announced in July 2016 - are in response to changing customer behaviour and the reduced number of transactions being made in branches.

"As we continue to make investment in our network, we will further expand the mobile branch fleet across Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Bank, with the addition of nine new mobile branches.

"This will provide continuity of services in some of those areas affected by branch closures, alongside other ways to access banking locally.

"All affected employees have been briefed and our recognised unions were consulted in advance and will continue to be consulted.

"The group's policy is always to use natural turnover and to redeploy employees wherever possible.

"Compulsory redundancies will always be a last resort."