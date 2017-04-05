How we use Cookies
Legal & General expands Solihull base

Mortgage arm of finance group is moving to a new home in the town as it plans to grow team

Steve Ellis, managing director of Legal & General Home Finance
Legal & General Home Finance is planning to expand its team in Solihull and move to a new home.

The lifetime mortgage lender, which has tripled its workforce since 2015, will be moving to Chadwick House at Blenheim Court.

The relocation sees Legal & General Home Finance move into a larger 14,000 sq ft office from its current location at Warwick House as the company plans to expand its headcount to around 100 employees by the end of 2017.

L&G entered the lifetime mortgage market after the acquisition of Solihull-based New Life Mortgages in February 2015.

The lender recently announced that it had generated £620 million in completed lifetime mortgages during 2016, bringing the total value of assets under management by the company to £1 billion.

Steve Ellis, managing director of Legal & General Home Finance, said: "Legal & General is committed to developing its presence in Solihull by providing great career opportunities in financial services.

"We have tripled the size of our workforce here in just two years and we have ambitious plans to expand further.

"As borrowing in retirement becomes a more popular choice for the next generation of retirees, we look forward to a successful future at Blenheim Court where we are confident Legal & General can continue to build its presence in the lifetime mortgage market and create more jobs in Solihull."

Dominic Moore, asset management director at Clearbell which owns Blenhein Court, added: "We have seen strong interest in Blenheim Court since acquiring the asset last year and expect this to build as we continue to upgrade the space.

"Solihull is well placed to benefit from local economic and investment trends and its transport links, facilities and high-quality housing stock add up to a compelling proposition as a business location.

"We are very pleased to have secured this latest deal with Legal & General Home Finance."

