The chief executive of HSBC UK will be tackling the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run next weekend three years after undergoing hip surgery.

The bank, which is due to start occupying its new head office in Birmingham early next year, has put forward a team of 22 runners for the half marathon race on Sunday October 15.

Ian Stuart had a hip replacement in 2014 and he and his colleagues will be raising money for the Alzheimer's Society.

The money raised will go towards HSBC UK's commitment to raise £3 million for the society and Alzheimer Scotland during their three-year partnership.

Like many companies and organisations in the city, HSBC will be taking part in the Arcadis Business Challenge which sees teams compete for fastest-time trophies and bragging rights in the corporate community.

There are awards for small, medium and large companies and men's, women's and mixed teams.

Mr Stuart said: "My children think that, because I have a titanium hip, I am the bionic man but, while I have done a fair amount of running before, I haven't gone anywhere near half marathon distance since my hip replacement.

"This is going to be a real challenge. To me, running has not just been a way of keeping fit, I have also found it an effective way to clear my head after a stressful day or to use that quiet time to think through challenges.

"Exercising is well-known to help maintain mental health and it can also be good for those living with dementia.

"Recent studies have shown that exercise may improve cognition with benefits to the memory function of our brain and slowing down mental decline.

"There are physical benefits too, with improvements in strength and balance reducing risk of falls and injury.

"Then you have the social element of exercise which provides opportunities for interacting with others and reducing the feeling of isolation, plus it can build confidence and self-esteem."