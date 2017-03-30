How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

US finance giant invests £42m in Birmingham company

118 Group secures major backing to support growth of its business data services

A West Midlands business which supplies the data shown up by internet search engines has secured £42 million of new investment from a US financial giant.

118 Group, which has bases in Sutton Coldfield and Leamington Spa, has received the capital injection from Pricoa Capital Group, part of global investment management business Prudential Financial.

118 Group was originally set up in 2008 to provide the data for business telephone directories but the company now sells that same data to every major search engine.

The company said it was the owner of the UK's only business database of its kind, supplying information under license to credit reference agencies, mapping companies and internet search engines.

It also operates a business-to-business marketing division called Market Location and employs 100 staff across the two offices.

Co-founders Patrick Bradshaw and Paul Spinks will maintain significant stakes in the business following the investment by Pricoa.

Mr Bradshaw said: "Early on, we spotted the potential for licensing good quality business data, underpinned by a commitment to accuracy that has propelled the growth of the company into the success it is today.

"Our company has experienced exceptional growth over the past few years enabling us to partner with a blue-chip organisation such as Pricoa.

"The transaction has delivered us liquidity while allowing 118 Group to fulfill the next stage in its growth."

Mr Spinks added: "In an increasingly digital world, the secret to our success has been rigorous commitment to the checking and rechecking of data, which involves 10,000 validation phone calls every day to UK businesses.

"Over the years, we have created a unique database which maps almost the entire universe of UK businesses.

"The advent of mobile technology and explosion of 'near me' searches have seen the need for pin point accurate geo-location data increase exponentially."

Donald Campbell, senior vice-president at Pricoa in London, added: "We have built a strong relationship with Paul and Patrick and we look forward to supporting them and the rest of the team as they enter the next phase of 118 Group's development and expansion."

Advisers on the deal were Livingstone, Squire Patton Boggs and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Creative agencies in acquisition deal

The team of directors at Voiceboxx: The Agency (from left): Lara Page, Steve Brookes, James Hobday, Emma Davies and Dave Betts

Voiceboxx has bought out WM Creative as part of wider expansion plans

Previous Articles

PR agency appoints ex-Mail editor

Andy Skinner, founder of ASAP PR (left), with former Birmingham Mail editor Steve Dyson

Steve Dyson becomes associate director at Warwickshire-based agency ASAP

Related Tags

In The News
Technology
Marketing

Most Read in Business

Edge Testing Solutions is creating 60 new jobs in Birmingham
  1. Technology
    New jobs in Birmingham at software firm
  2. Business News
    How much is St Andrew's worth? This is what Birmingham International Holdings report says
  3. Retail
    Luxury watch brand to open at Merry Hill
  4. Creative
    Peaky Blinders founder: This is why Channel 4 should come to Birmingham
  5. Creative
    BBC Three starts recruiting in Birmingham ahead of move

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

A computer-generated image showing an aerial view of Birmingham Curzon Street HS2 Station, from the Birmingham Curzon HS2 Masterplan
  1. Local News
    Birmingham offers two prime locations for a new Channel 4 headquarters
  2. Technology
    New jobs in Birmingham at software firm
  3. Business News
    How much is St Andrew's worth? This is what Birmingham International Holdings report says
  4. Retail
    Luxury watch brand to open at Merry Hill
  5. Creative
    BBC Three starts recruiting in Birmingham ahead of move
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor