ECI Partners invests in Birmingham software firm

A software consultancy has sold a minority stake to private equity house ECI Partners.

Edenhouse, which specialises in installation and consultancy services, will use the undisclosed investment to grow the business further.

Edenhouse has more than 250 consultants based in its head office in Coleshill and support bases in Farnborough and Manchester.

As part of the private equity deal, the Edenhouse management team, led by chief executive Paul Solomon, will continue to manage and grow the business with the support of ECI Partners.

Richard Chapman, partner at ECI, said: "We are looking forward to working with the team at Edenhouse and are excited to be part of its future journey.

"The business employs very talented and committed people who are delivering high levels of customer satisfaction.

"ECI has been investing in the technology sector for over 30 years, and Edenhouse is a great fit into our stable of past and current technology-led investments."

A team at global investment bank GCA Altium advised Edenhouse on the transaction.

Managing director Stephen Georgiadis added: "Edenhouse has demonstrated its growth potential, with impressive year-on-year figures since being founded in 2008.

"The management team has developed a clear differentiation in the marketplace, which has enabled the business to target customers of any size.

"We were pleased to have helped the team to secure the investment from ECI, and as one of the UK's leading technology investors, we are confident the firm represents a strong and supportive partner during the company's future development."