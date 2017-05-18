On-demand beauty company raises £3.5m for Birmingham launch

Fiona McIntosh, co-founder of Blow which is launching in Birmingham

An on-demand beauty services company has secured £3.5 million in new funding to support its launch in Birmingham.

Called Blow, it offers customers the chance to order blow dries, nail and make-up services directly to their home, office or hotel.

The company, which has been running in London and the Home Counties, has secured the new capital from Unilever Ventures, the venture capital arm of the consumer products group which owns household brands such as Hellman's, Domestos and PG Tips.

Blow is due to launch in both Birmingham and Manchester during May and an international city by the end of 2017.

The company said its on-demand business had been growing by more than 20 per cent month-on-month in the South East and had already delivered over 120,000 beauty services to date.

Only ten per cent of the professionals who apply are invited to join the service which is run via a website and mobile phone app.

The company has also recruited Brian Hickey as its new chief executive who previously worked as divisional director of takeway ordering service Just Eat.

He said: "I am delighted to join the team at Blow at such an exciting time in our evolution.

"Our refusal to compromise on customer delight and determination to personalise the salon experience have helped to establish Blow as the UK market leader in beauty on demand.

"Having refined the operational model in London, it is time to kick off our ambitious expansion plans which will allow us to bring expert beauty services to the homes of time-poor women in Manchester, Birmingham and, in the near future, international cities."

Dharmash Mistry, currently co-founder and chief executive, will become chairman and continue to lead the board while Fiona McIntosh remains as co-founder and creative director.

Stephen Willson from Unilever Ventures will also join the board.