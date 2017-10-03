Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Midlands corporate finance advisory house Catalyst has merged with a Spanish group in a £30 million deal.

Catalyst, which has offices in Birmingham, Nottingham and London, has combined with Alantra, the global investment banking and asset management firm which is listed on the Spanish stock exchange.

Following a transition period, Catalyst will rebrand as Alantra UK and the move will see 15 of its partners become shareholders in the newly formed group to lead the UK arm.

The move comes at a time of increased international consolidation among mid-market advisory practices as competition increases.

Following completion of the deal, the combined Alantra Group will be present in 21 countries across Europe, the US, Asia and Latin America.

Catalyst's managing partner Andy Currie said: "In combining with Alantra, our goal is to build one of the world's leading mid-market advisory firms and we look forward to capitalising on this momentum as we drive forward the UK arm of the group.

"As a result of the merger, we will be in the best possible position to meet the increasingly international needs of our clients.

"The deal also brings great opportunities for our people who will benefit from being part of a leading international business and working collaboratively with like-minded colleagues from across the globe."

Santiago Eguidazu, executive chairman at Alantra, added: "The UK is the most important mergers and acquisitions market in Europe and, as such, for a number of years we have had the strategic target to strengthen our presence in the country.

"We are extremely happy to have fulfilled this ambition by partnering with Catalyst, a firm that shares our values, has a strong leadership, and the same ambition of developing a highly specialised and truly global service for our mid-market clients."

Catalyst Corporate Finance was founded in 1998 and now has 70 staff based at its three UK offices.