Aston Villa losses TREBLED - even before relegation hit

  Updated
  • By

Massive jump in losses - with turnover expected to suffer further blow from losing Premier League income

Aston Villa money troubles
Aston Villa's losses have more than trebled to a mammoth £81 million - before they were even relegated.

In a brief statement from the club, issued ahead of its full accounts for 2015/16 being released, Villa said their operating loss before interest and tax rose to £81.3 million, up from £26.6 million the previous year.

These latest accounts cover the 12 months to May 31, 2016, which was the season Villa were relegated from the Premier League.

During 2015/16, the club suffered losses of £79.6 million due to "exceptional items" but little explanation is given as to what these are, other than to say "for the impairment of tangible fixed assets and intangible assets".

More information on these is likely to be included in the full annual report which should be available via Companies House within the next few days and which will be reported in greater depth by the Birmingham Mail .

During the 2015/16 period, turnover fell year-on-year by £6.9 million to £108.8 million.

The club's statement said the drop in revenue could be attributed to a reduction in their share of revenue from the FA Premier League's broadcasting agreements as a result of the final league standings.

The club finished 17th in 2014/15 but fell to bottom of the table a year later, signalling their drop into the Championship.

These results include no impact from the takeover of the club by Tony Xia as this was completed on June 14, 2016.

