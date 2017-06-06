How we use Cookies
Wyatt International expands PR team following client wins

Edgbaston agency has boosted team with seven new faces as it secures £500,000 of new business

Birmingham PR and communications agency Wyatt International has secured more than £500,000 worth of new business and added several new faces to its team so far this year.

Its new client wins include security products firm Assa Abloy, Keylight Roof Windows and Pyroguard, a manufacturer of fire resistant glass.

These are in addition to new contracts with German engineering specialist Norelem, Ideal Commercial Boilers, IT group Arden and The European Plastic Pipes and Fittings Association.

These new accounts, which incorporate a blend of PR, social media, and digital marketing support, have a combined value approaching £500,000, the Edgbaston-based agency said.

It has also added seven new faces to the team, with experienced PR professionals Jo Medlicott, Ruth Follows and John Edden joining alongside digital and creative marketers Rebecca Mahendran and Adam Sidaway.

Simon Hall has also joined the business as head of creative and brand strategy while Andrew Budell has been appointed art director.

A further three appointments are due to be made in June.

Managing director Karen Bernie said: "In the last 12 months, we've redefined our structure and processes to create a thoroughly contemporary, multichannel agency that is perfectly placed to meet the demands of a very changing world.

"As our achievements for the first half of the year show, this exercise is enabling us to perfectly respond to the challenges of our key markets, which crave a more integrated and effective approach to b2b communications."

