Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham PR agency WPR has been named the region's top consultancy at an industry awards.

The Edgbaston-based firm took home the top prize at the 2017 Midlands PRide Awards which are run by trade body the Chartered Institute of Public Relations.

WPR was named the 'gold' winner in the outstanding PR consultancy category at the awards which celebrated the best public relations agencies, individuals and in-house teams across the Midlands.

The agency was also named gold winner in the best use of media relations and healthcare categories and 'silver' winner in consumer relations and science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) categories.

The company was commended for its business strategy after adding more than £1 million to its fee income and growing by 46 per cent in three years.

WPR managing director Jane Ainsworth said: "We're extremely proud to have been named outstanding public relations consultancy.

"This year's awards were closely fought which is a testament to the quality of talent we have in the region.

"In an industry that is often perceived as London-centric, it's heartening to see that Midlands and Birmingham PR firms are consistently delivering high-impact campaigns for some of Britain's best-known brands.

"With major organisations relocating to Birmingham, I can only see this trend continuing."

Other Birmingham-based winners at the event included city centre agency Story Comms, which was named the region's outstanding small consultancy, and Digbeth-based One Black Bear for consumer relations and best use of digital.

The full list of winners is:

Outstanding Public Relations Consultancy

Gold winner: WPR Agency

Silver winner: Whistle PR

Outstanding Small Public Relations Consultancy

Gold winner: Story Comms

Silver winner: East Village

Outstanding In-House Public Relations Team

Gold winner: West Midlands Police

Silver winner: East Midlands Academic Health Science Network

Corporate and Business Communications Campaign

Gold winner: NFU Mutual - Clean Eating: The Food Hygiene Ratings Report

Silver winner: The Marketing Pod - Uncovering the Missing Millions

Best Use of Media Relations

Gold winner: WPR Agency - Chief Adventure Officer (CAO)

Silver winner: NFU Mutual - Clean Eating: The Food Hygiene Ratings Report

Consumer Relations Campaign

Gold winner: One Black Bear - National Express - #notsuchadrag

Silver winner: WPR Agency - Chief Adventure Officer (CAO)

Public Sector Campaign

Gold winner: West Midlands Police - Guns - Tell us what you know

Silver winner: Derbyshire Constabulary - Operation Tatin - catching a serial sex attacker

Community Relations Campaign

Gold winner: Tank - Pass it on

Not-for-Profit Campaign

Gold winner: National Farmers Union - Back British Farming Day

Silver winner: Farm Safety Foundation - Introduction to Farm Safety Educational Programme

Healthcare Campaign

Gold winner:WPR Agency - ‘Breaking the Cycle'

Silver winner: Vision Express - World Glaucoma Week Vision Van Tour

Integrated Campaign

Gold winner: Plinkfizz - Closer than you think

Silver winner: NFU Mutual - Clean Eating: The Food Hygiene Ratings Report

Low Budget Campaign

Gold winner: Loughborough University - #LboroFamily's Golden Ticket

Silver winner: Stone Junction - BoOM! - The Book of Obsolescence Management

STEM Campaign

Gold winner: Stone Junction - Not just the poor relative

Silver winner: WPR Agency - Corrosion, Cracking, and Downtime

Construction, Property or Infrastructure Campaign

Gold winner: Balls2 Marketing - Composite Wood: Your Profit is in the Garden

Silver winner: Cartwright Communications - Cartwright Gets Busy Living with Matt Hampson Foundation

Education Communications Campaign

Gold winner: Loughborough University - #LboroFamily's Golden Ticket

Silver winner: Stone Junction - Not just the poor relative

Best Use of Digital

Gold winner: One Black Bear - St Basils - Donate Your Homepage

Best Use of Social Media

Gold winner: Loughborough University - #LboroFamily's Golden Ticket

Silver winner: One Black Bear - National Express - #notsuchadrag

Best Use of Photography or Design

Gold winner: West Midlands Police - PC Recruitment

Silver winner: Story Comms and CEG Property - #AlphaSunrise – A new dawn for Alpha Tower

Best Publication

Gold winner: The Marketing Pod - Uncovering the Missing Millions

Silver winner: Loughborough University - At a glance

Best Event

Gold winner: Loughborough University - Spit Happens

Silver winner: National Farmers Union - Back British Farming Day

Issues, Crisis or Reputational Management

Gold winner: Stone Junction - EU Automation - tackling obsolescence

Outstanding Young Communicator

Gold winner: Claire Reynolds MCIPR - Tank

Outstanding Independent Practitioner

Gold winner: Nicola Davies - Seaborn Communications

Silver winner: Danielle Booker - Lyme Communications