Birmingham PR agency WPR has been named the region's top consultancy at an industry awards.
The Edgbaston-based firm took home the top prize at the 2017 Midlands PRide Awards which are run by trade body the Chartered Institute of Public Relations.
WPR was named the 'gold' winner in the outstanding PR consultancy category at the awards which celebrated the best public relations agencies, individuals and in-house teams across the Midlands.
The agency was also named gold winner in the best use of media relations and healthcare categories and 'silver' winner in consumer relations and science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) categories.
The company was commended for its business strategy after adding more than £1 million to its fee income and growing by 46 per cent in three years.
WPR managing director Jane Ainsworth said: "We're extremely proud to have been named outstanding public relations consultancy.
"This year's awards were closely fought which is a testament to the quality of talent we have in the region.
"In an industry that is often perceived as London-centric, it's heartening to see that Midlands and Birmingham PR firms are consistently delivering high-impact campaigns for some of Britain's best-known brands.
"With major organisations relocating to Birmingham, I can only see this trend continuing."
Other Birmingham-based winners at the event included city centre agency Story Comms, which was named the region's outstanding small consultancy, and Digbeth-based One Black Bear for consumer relations and best use of digital.
The full list of winners is:
Outstanding Public Relations Consultancy
Gold winner: WPR Agency
Silver winner: Whistle PR
Outstanding Small Public Relations Consultancy
Gold winner: Story Comms
Silver winner: East Village
Outstanding In-House Public Relations Team
Gold winner: West Midlands Police
Silver winner: East Midlands Academic Health Science Network
Corporate and Business Communications Campaign
Gold winner: NFU Mutual - Clean Eating: The Food Hygiene Ratings Report
Silver winner: The Marketing Pod - Uncovering the Missing Millions
Best Use of Media Relations
Gold winner: WPR Agency - Chief Adventure Officer (CAO)
Silver winner: NFU Mutual - Clean Eating: The Food Hygiene Ratings Report
Consumer Relations Campaign
Gold winner: One Black Bear - National Express - #notsuchadrag
Silver winner: WPR Agency - Chief Adventure Officer (CAO)
Public Sector Campaign
Gold winner: West Midlands Police - Guns - Tell us what you know
Silver winner: Derbyshire Constabulary - Operation Tatin - catching a serial sex attacker
Community Relations Campaign
Gold winner: Tank - Pass it on
Not-for-Profit Campaign
Gold winner: National Farmers Union - Back British Farming Day
Silver winner: Farm Safety Foundation - Introduction to Farm Safety Educational Programme
Healthcare Campaign
Gold winner:WPR Agency - ‘Breaking the Cycle'
Silver winner: Vision Express - World Glaucoma Week Vision Van Tour
Integrated Campaign
Gold winner: Plinkfizz - Closer than you think
Silver winner: NFU Mutual - Clean Eating: The Food Hygiene Ratings Report
Low Budget Campaign
Gold winner: Loughborough University - #LboroFamily's Golden Ticket
Silver winner: Stone Junction - BoOM! - The Book of Obsolescence Management
STEM Campaign
Gold winner: Stone Junction - Not just the poor relative
Silver winner: WPR Agency - Corrosion, Cracking, and Downtime
Construction, Property or Infrastructure Campaign
Gold winner: Balls2 Marketing - Composite Wood: Your Profit is in the Garden
Silver winner: Cartwright Communications - Cartwright Gets Busy Living with Matt Hampson Foundation
Education Communications Campaign
Gold winner: Loughborough University - #LboroFamily's Golden Ticket
Silver winner: Stone Junction - Not just the poor relative
Best Use of Digital
Gold winner: One Black Bear - St Basils - Donate Your Homepage
Best Use of Social Media
Gold winner: Loughborough University - #LboroFamily's Golden Ticket
Silver winner: One Black Bear - National Express - #notsuchadrag
Best Use of Photography or Design
Gold winner: West Midlands Police - PC Recruitment
Silver winner: Story Comms and CEG Property - #AlphaSunrise – A new dawn for Alpha Tower
Best Publication
Gold winner: The Marketing Pod - Uncovering the Missing Millions
Silver winner: Loughborough University - At a glance
Best Event
Gold winner: Loughborough University - Spit Happens
Silver winner: National Farmers Union - Back British Farming Day
Issues, Crisis or Reputational Management
Gold winner: Stone Junction - EU Automation - tackling obsolescence
Outstanding Young Communicator
Gold winner: Claire Reynolds MCIPR - Tank
Outstanding Independent Practitioner
Gold winner: Nicola Davies - Seaborn Communications
Silver winner: Danielle Booker - Lyme Communications