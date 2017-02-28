Who is Alex Lester, BBC WM's new breakfast presenter?

Alex Lester will be the new BBC WM breakfast host from March 20, 2017

He calls himself Alex The Darklord on Twitter and loves nothing better than coining new phrases and descriptions of other people and things.

Now, after 30 years of often working through the night for Radio 2, Walsall-born radio star Alex Lester has been confirmed as the man to replace Adrian Goldberg as the host of BBC WM's breakfast show.

For days he has been teasing his followers with the idea that he had a #newshoe to announce.

Before the big reveal, @FatScottie tweeted him to ask: 'Do we get a sneak preview of your big announcement if we happen to hail from Worsul?'

To which @alexthedarklord replied: 'If you can bring me an unbranded white plastic bag of scratchings and locate a Kershaw's Supercockle vendor you may be in with a chance!'.

Once the #newshoe had been revealed, @FatScottie tweeted back: 'The cat's out the bag. Congratulations Alex... welcome home!'.

Many other fans were delighted, too given he'd lost his Radio 2 job at the end of January thanks to cutbacks at the national station.

Edward Moss Alex Lester at Radio 2 in 1999

Jann Richards tweeted: 'Looking forward to it.... can you cope with all that daylight?'

Darren Clarke @chippiemint added: 'Congratulations o dark one. Welcome home....looking forward to early morning shenanigans.'

Matthew Rudd @MatthewJR said: 'Wow... this is awesome news. Might have to get that Black Country accent back, last heard in 1969....'

Ian Robertson @MrRibertson posted: 'Can't wait - listening to old downloads on BBCiPlayerRadio'.

Now 60, Alex joined Radio Birmingham in 1977 before it changed its name to Radio WM and then BBC WM, moving to Radio 2 in 1987 and becoming a fixture for truckers and other night shift workers.

Marcus Queenborough Radio 2 presenter Alex Lester on board his canbal boat at Hockley Port

After being the voice of Radio 2’s weekday overnight/early-morning programme from 1990 until 2014, he hosted the long weekend Friday to Sunday show from midnight to 3am until the end of January this year.

Specialising in general buffoonery and weird observations, his slogans include SCOF (Swirling Cesspool Of Filth) and Slap My Top – a term reserved for baldies, but often written by members of the public on the back of dirty vans.

After he left Radio 2, the website radiotoday.co.uk reported how Alex’s wife “posted a powerful message on Facebook just before the last show.

“She said: ‘No-one in Radio 2’s management team has seen fit to offer even the smallest word of thanks to Alex for 30 years of making BBC Radio 2 distinctive, informative, and entertaining during the hours of the night, albeit when none of them were awake, or bothered enough, to notice.

“‘You’d have thought that someone in management might have invited Alex for a farewell drink, popped in to the studio to shake his hand, or, at the very least, dropped him a quick email to say thank you for everything he has done for the station for three decades’.”

Edward Moss Alex Lester BBC - before beard chosen

Since then he’s had a slot on BBC Radio Oxford 1-4pm Friday afternoon show as well as Sundays from 5-9pm on BBC Radio Kent and fans there are worried about losing him.

Radio 2's loss suddenly seems to be BBC WM's gain after Adrian announced live on air on February 28 that he was quitting the breakfast show after two years to try to spend more time with his family while developing his burgeoning career with national channels 5 Live and Radio 4.

Alex had a three-week run on the show earlier this year while Adrian had time out at the Mailbox to work for Radio 4.

“I thought Alex sounded great,” said Adrian, who hopes one day to return to BBC WM.

He doesn't know Alex personally, but added: "He is a really experienced broadcaster who also knows the patch and is a good guy.”

What fans said on Facebook when Alex left Radio 2

Marcus Queenborough Alex Lester inside his canal boat in 1998

Eric Smith

A funny, talented radio professional who knows his medium and knows his audience.

They - we - will miss you in the dark hours my friend.

I fear a big mistake is being made here.

The trouble is mate - you are not famous for doing other stuff - you are just bloody good at radio!

Jane Mannion

Really annoyed you've been axed - obviously not bland, inane and conforming enough for today's radio 2, where you have to have a massive ego and/or be unable to string an intelligent sentence together.

John Pringle

I suffer from ill health causing many sleepless nights. I feel like I have lost a good friend of 40 years standing. One thing I must say, every time I have contacted Alex, he has with out fail, replied. with a courteous and friendly comment. Let us all hope this is not the end of THE DARK LARD, on national radio.

Avril Farley

So so sorry to hear that your show has been axed. Your cheerful voice kept me sane through many many nights after the death of my husband. Shame on the BBC.