Birmingham PR agency WPR has won three new business clients.

The Edgbaston-based consultancy is now working with Nexus Alpha, which provides rail transport information systems, manufacturer Fanuc UK and plumbing merchant Plumbase.

The work for Nexus Alpha involves both content creation and digital marketing while the agency will be working with Fanuc UK to provide content creation and social media management.

WPR will be handling trade media relations for Plumbase.

Tom Leatherbarrow, business-to-business director at WPR, said: "The growth of the business division has been a major driver behind the continued growth and success of the agency.

"These most recent wins illustrate our capabilities across a range of sectors but specifically our ability to develop and deliver engaging campaigns for highly technical subject areas."