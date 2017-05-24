How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Tech 'will be fastest-growing sector' in Greater Birmingham

  • Updated
  • By

New report says more companies are looking at Birmingham as an alternative to London

Ian Nicholson/PA Wire

The digital technology sector is set to be the fastest-growing in Greater Birmingham's economy over the next five years, new research predicts.

Property group JLL and business consultancy Tech City UK says it will add £1.1 billion in GVA to the wider city region's economy by 2022.

The analysis looked at eight areas in England, Wales and Scotland where significant digital clusters have come forward, identified current and emerging property trends affecting the tech sector and assessed whether conditions favoured landlords or tenants.

The report highlights Birmingham Research Park, Fazeley Studios, Innovation Birmingham Campus and the Custard Factory as tech start-up hubs.

Kelvin Craddock, director in the national office agency team in Birmingham at JLL, said: "We expect Greater Birmingham's tech sector to increase its gross-value added contribution to the economy by 21 per cent to £1.1 billion by 2022 and the tech workforce to grow by six per cent to 15,400.

"It's intriguing the Custard Factory was the original catalyst for the Digbeth cluster and is still the largest hub of digital and creative talent outside London.

"Its continued presence has also helped make Digbeth a flourishing location for new ventures. We are starting to see start-up companies looking to upgrade and move to more prime office space.

"In Birmingham, we've seen companies such as Advanced relocate to the city, creating 400 jobs, with other occupiers currently seeking space in the city, adding to further inward investment.

"The talent pool available is certainly encouraging companies from outside of the city, and particularly London, to consider moving to Birmingham."

Mr Craddock said that, while there was sufficient space at the moment to accommodate rapidly expanding tech ventures, companies needed to start planning their moves now to take advantage.

He added: "We also need think about as an industry and city the type of space we bring forward, with co-working and more exciting, flexible space being a key draw for the tech sector.

"We've started to see more examples of this, with buildings such as The Assay Office in the Jewellery Quarter creating exciting working environments that encourage companies to interact.

"(But) to really attract the big tech giants, we need to replicate this type of space and working environment in areas such as the city's core, within buildings that offer the resilience and profile demanded by larger tech firms."

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Innovation Birmingham reveals latest development plans

CGI of the new Maker Wharf building

Maker Wharf will be a home to fabrication and prototyping facility and will sit next to iCentrum complex

Related Tags

In The News
Technology
Organisations
GVA
Custard Factory
Innovation Birmingham Campus
Entertainment
Jewellery Quarter
Places
Digbeth

Most Read in Business

University of Birmingham is launching a new campus in Dubai
  1. Education
    University of Birmingham to launch Middle East campus
  2. Technology
    Tech 'will be fastest-growing sector' in Greater Birmingham
  3. Invest in Birmingham
    West Midlands still a major draw for foreign investment
  4. High Speed 2
    Birmingham Airport considering terminal building for new HS2 station
  5. Invest in Birmingham
    Roundhouse receives £2.5m lottery cash for major regeneration

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

University of Birmingham is launching a new campus in Dubai
  1. Education
    University of Birmingham to launch Middle East campus
  2. Technology
    Tech 'will be fastest-growing sector' in Greater Birmingham
  3. Invest in Birmingham
    West Midlands still a major draw for foreign investment
  4. High Speed 2
    Birmingham Airport considering terminal building for new HS2 station
  5. Invest in Birmingham
    Roundhouse receives £2.5m lottery cash for major regeneration
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor