The shortlist has been unveiled for an awards scheme celebrating Birmingham's thriving tech community.
The second Silicon Canal Tech Awards will be held on November 23 and recognise companies and individuals across eight different categories.
The event is organised by trade group Silicon Canal and will see fully established companies competing alongside rising stars of the region's tech community.
Silicon Canal is a not-for-profit organisation based in Birmingham whose mission is to connect, promote and support the network of tech companies in the city and wider region.
The full 2017 shortlist is:
Large Tech Company (revenue over £10 million)
Click Travel
MortgageBrain
Rimilia
Small Tech Company (revenue under £10 million)
GuyKat Solutions
Vanti
Wealth Wizards
Tech Start-Up
icarusparts.com
Park IT Solutions
Voxpopme
Most Influential Male in Technology
Tom Charman, Kompass
Dave Maclean, Packt Publishing
Chris Meah, School of Code
Most Influential Female in Technology
Cerys Johnson, REPL Group
Naomi Watts, e4f
Holly Wingfield, Depotnet
Angel or Seed Investor
Dave Maclean
Eric McClenaghan
Mark Jones
Developer
Ross Barrow, CrowdControlHQ
Hannah Quinton, GuyKat Solutions
Christopher Ting, Beautiful Canoe
Graduate Developer
Nicholas Bull, Nick Bull Computing
Harriet Lawrie, Pertemps Recruitment Partnership
Clare Street, School of Code