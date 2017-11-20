Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The shortlist has been unveiled for an awards scheme celebrating Birmingham's thriving tech community.

The second Silicon Canal Tech Awards will be held on November 23 and recognise companies and individuals across eight different categories.

The event is organised by trade group Silicon Canal and will see fully established companies competing alongside rising stars of the region's tech community.

Silicon Canal is a not-for-profit organisation based in Birmingham whose mission is to connect, promote and support the network of tech companies in the city and wider region.

The full 2017 shortlist is:

Large Tech Company (revenue over £10 million)

Click Travel

MortgageBrain

Rimilia

Small Tech Company (revenue under £10 million)

GuyKat Solutions

Vanti

Wealth Wizards

Tech Start-Up

icarusparts.com

Park IT Solutions

Voxpopme

Most Influential Male in Technology

Tom Charman, Kompass

Dave Maclean, Packt Publishing

Chris Meah, School of Code

Most Influential Female in Technology

Cerys Johnson, REPL Group

Naomi Watts, e4f

Holly Wingfield, Depotnet

Angel or Seed Investor

Dave Maclean

Eric McClenaghan

Mark Jones

Developer

Ross Barrow, CrowdControlHQ

Hannah Quinton, GuyKat Solutions

Christopher Ting, Beautiful Canoe

Graduate Developer

Nicholas Bull, Nick Bull Computing

Harriet Lawrie, Pertemps Recruitment Partnership

Clare Street, School of Code