PR agency Snapdragon launches in Birmingham

A communications consultancy which specialises in property and the built environment has opened a new office in Birmingham.

Snapdragon Consulting, which was founded in 2010 and has offices in London and Cambridge, counts firms such as Jaguar Land Rover, Tarmac and Redrow among its client roster.

The new Midlands operation will be headed by Will Savage who has previously worked in Snapdragon's London office.

He said: "Having spent the past year working in the Midlands market and with the gradual shift of investment from London to the regional economies, now is a great time to establish a firm presence in Birmingham and the wider region.

"With the arrival of HS2, HSBC and the mayoral elections in May, the future is looking bright with strong prospects for growth."

Managing director Rebekah Paczek added: "Since 2010, we have grown incredibly quickly, in part due to the strength of the market but also as a result of exploiting opportunities to grow the business in new areas.

"Birmingham and the wider Midlands region is the next step in our ambitious growth strategy and we are excited to be bringing Will back to the company to deliver on our aims with his extensive local knowledge and contacts."