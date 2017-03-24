PR agency appoints ex-Mail editor

Andy Skinner, founder of ASAP PR (left), with former Birmingham Mail editor Steve Dyson

PR agency ASAP has recruited the former editor of the Birmingham Mail to its team.

Steve Dyson is joining the agency as an associate director, a role he will perform on a part-time basis.

Mr Dyson launched a media training consultancy in 2010 after leaving the Mail following a 20-year stint in the regional press.

Since then, he has delivered media training, crisis management and journalism for a wide-range of clients trading as Dyson Media.

Andy Skinner, managing director of Warwickshire-based ASAP, said: "Steve is both a highly experienced journalist and a well-respected media business owner and I'm really pleased he's joining us.

"We've worked hard at ASAP to develop our news-based approach to everything we produce...I know Steve will be able to help further develop our services."

Mr Dyson added: "I've known Andy for many years and have always admired the way he and John Duckers have run ASAP.

"I'm now delighted to be playing a new role....It will make a great fit with my other work at Dyson Media."

Mr Dyson also writes for media trade website Hold the Front Page and the BBC as well as creating shorts courses and exams for accreditation body the National Council for the Training of Journalists.