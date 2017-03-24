How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

PR agency appoints ex-Mail editor

Steve Dyson becomes associate director at Warwickshire-based agency ASAP

Andy Skinner, founder of ASAP PR (left), with former Birmingham Mail editor Steve Dyson
Andy Skinner, founder of ASAP PR (left), with former Birmingham Mail editor Steve Dyson

PR agency ASAP has recruited the former editor of the Birmingham Mail to its team.

Steve Dyson is joining the agency as an associate director, a role he will perform on a part-time basis.

Mr Dyson launched a media training consultancy in 2010 after leaving the Mail following a 20-year stint in the regional press.

Since then, he has delivered media training, crisis management and journalism for a wide-range of clients trading as Dyson Media.

Andy Skinner, managing director of Warwickshire-based ASAP, said: "Steve is both a highly experienced journalist and a well-respected media business owner and I'm really pleased he's joining us.

"We've worked hard at ASAP to develop our news-based approach to everything we produce...I know Steve will be able to help further develop our services."

Mr Dyson added: "I've known Andy for many years and have always admired the way he and John Duckers have run ASAP.

"I'm now delighted to be playing a new role....It will make a great fit with my other work at Dyson Media."

Mr Dyson also writes for media trade website Hold the Front Page and the BBC as well as creating shorts courses and exams for accreditation body the National Council for the Training of Journalists.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Middle East staff eye jobs at HSBC's new Birmingham base

HSBC UK's new head office could house up to 2,500 people

New UK retail arm of high street bank is attracting job applicants from around the world as relocation out of London gains 'momentum'

Related Tags

In The News
Employment
Marketing

Most Read in Business

CGI of plans for a new housing estate off Bristol Street
  1. Commercial Property
    Major Birmingham housing estate plans unveiled
  2. Finance
    NatWest to close two Birmingham branches
  3. Marketing
    PR agency appoints ex-Mail editor
  4. Commercial Property
    Birmingham has the best rooftop bar in the UK
  5. Construction
    Record year for Shaylor Group

Most Recent

Andy Skinner, founder of ASAP PR (left), with former Birmingham Mail editor Steve Dyson

Most read on Birmingham Post

CGI of plans for a new housing estate off Bristol Street
  1. Commercial Property
    Major Birmingham housing estate plans unveiled
  2. Food & Drink
    Yorks Cafe at Ikon Gallery opens with outdoor terrace, giant pizzas and cocktails
  3. Finance
    NatWest to close two Birmingham branches
  4. Regional Affairs
    Birmingham is a 'major terrorism hotspot' and the problem is getting worse
  5. Marketing
    PR agency appoints ex-Mail editor
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor