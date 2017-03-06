How we use Cookies
One Black Bear boosts PR offering

  • By

Digbeth-based agency is has added three new faces to its PR team following recent new client wins

From left: One Black Bear's co-founder Richard Elwell with new team members account director Matt Jones, PR director Bron Eames and PR and social media executive Ben Baker-Hollyhead
From left: One Black Bear's co-founder Richard Elwell with new team members account director Matt Jones, PR director Bron Eames and PR and social media executive Ben Baker-Hollyhead

Creative communications agency One Black Bear has bolstered its public relations offering by appointing Bron Eames as its new PR director.

Ms Eames has more than 30 years of experience working across consumer and business-to-business markets, especially food and drink, construction, transport and leisure retail.

She is also currently chairman of trade body CIPR Midlands.

Ms Eames has previously worked at Speed Communications and Big Communications and spent 14 years as managing director of Haslimann Taylor.

She said: "It's fantastic to join One Black Bear at such an exciting time.

"After the crazy year that was 2016, I guess nothing will be a surprise but, whatever happens in terms of the political or economic agenda, the communications industry needs to deliver cut through, it needs to be flexible, responsive and accountable.

"Clients want ideas and to be able to offer a great creative product that can then be implemented and amplified by whatever discipline is needed."

Also joining the team in Digbeth is PR and social media executive Ben Baker-Hollyhead, whose experience covers the construction, retail, property, education and transport sectors, having worked with national brands and specialist clients.

The agency has also appointed Matt Jones as account director working on the National Express account.

The appointments come at a time of growth for the agency which has recently won three new contracts.

One Black Bear has further expanded its partnership with National Express by being appointed as the creative lead on its Eurolines business as well as winning PR contracts with functional energy drink brand Boost Drinks and road surfacing company Tripod Crest.

Co-founder Richard Elwell said: "Our ability to offer PR services is important for linking together all facets of One Black Bear and creating a full-service communications package.

"The PR arm of the agency is key to growth in the next chapter of the One Black Bear story and we're excited to have Bron on board to lead it."

From left: One Black Bear's co-founder Richard Elwell with new team members account director Matt Jones, PR director Bron Eames and PR and social media executive Ben Baker-Hollyhead

