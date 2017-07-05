Official campaign launched to bring Channel 4 to the West Midlands and boost local economy by £5 billion

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

West Midlands leaders have launched the official bid to bring Channel 4 to the region and add £5 billion to the local economy.

Mayor Andy Street and local councils have presented the Government with proposals to make the West Midlands the new home of the major broadcaster.

They say the West Midlands is the ideal location for the business, which employers 800 people and currently has its headquarters in London.

And they predict the move will grow the economy by £5 billion, with £2.3 billion between 2021 and 2030 coming as a direct result of Channel 4’s move and £2.7 billion coming from the boost it would give to local creative businesses.

West Midlands mayor Andy Street said: "If we are successful in persuading Channel 4 to relocate to the West Midlands, the impact on our region would be genuinely transformative.

"Not only would our creative and digital sectors receive a massive boost, but there would also be huge regeneration and investment benefits.

"The West Midlands offers the ideal opportunity for a relocated Channel 4. Our pitch is that Channel 4 could thrive here in the West Midlands and we stand ready to work in partnership with them to make a success of any move."

The Conservative mayor is working in partnership with council leaders from all parties, including Birmingham’s Labour council leader John Clancy.

Coun Clancy said: “The arrival of Channel 4 would follow a number of other major organisations that are committed to locating or expanding in the West Midlands.

“The broadcaster would also be joining a long list of new and growing businesses, with the region producing over 22,000 new companies last year – double the UK growth rate.”

Local leaders have been inspired by the success of the BBC’s move to Salford, Greater Manchester, which provided a major boost to the North West.

The West Midlands Combined Authority, which is chaired by Mr Street and is overseeing the bid, has not specified an exact proposed location for Channel 4.

But those in the frame include a spot close to the Birmingham Curzon station, due to open in 2026 once HS2 high speed services come to the city. This is set to be a world-class station at the heart of a 141-hectare redevelopment of the city centre, close to the city’s creative industries quarter in Digbeth.

Another option is a location by the HS2 Birmingham Interchange station in Solihull.

The Government wants Channel 4 to move out of London to create jobs and grow the economy in other parts of the country, but managers at the broadcaster are known to be reluctant to leave their current headquarters in Westminster.

However, the West Midlands bid stresses that Channel 4 would benefit from coming to the region.

It says that as the youngest and most diverse region in the UK, being in the West Midlands would enable Channel 4 to serve its audience and public service broadcasting commitments.

The submission says the region is a renowned business and creative hub that would provide the least disruptive option for a relocation. The region has a strong track record in welcoming other major relocations such as global bank HSBC, and investors including BBC Three, Amazon, Jaguar Land Rover and HS2 Ltd.

And the West Midlands is also cost-effective, with prime rents at 50% below London’s rates.

The West Midlands Combined Authority is offering wide-ranging support to Channel 4 should the broadcaster move to the region – including a package of business support for local firms, to maximise the opportunities offered by the local creative and digital sectors in working with the broadcaster.

The West Midlands already has the largest digital sector outside of London, employing some 25,000 people,.

Bob Sleigh, Leader of Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council and Deputy Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “By working in close collaboration with each other and by pooling our strengths, the West Midlands continues to welcome a wave of new investment.

“The entire region, from public bodies and universities to the digital and creative sector and local businesses, is committed to bringing Channel 4 to the West Midlands as an invaluable part of our wider cultural, social and economic strategy.”

Patrick Harley, Leader of Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council, commented: “The arrival of Channel 4 will act as a catalyst to fuel the region’s flourishing creative sector and build on the vibrant talent-pool that exists in the West Midlands.

“The region’s skills-base, and strong institutional support for development in the creative and digital sector is unrivalled.”

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport has launched a consultation about the future of Channel 4. Officially, the Government has not yet decided whether to force the broadcaster to move out of London. However, the Conservative general election manifesto said that the move will take place.

The West Midlands bid is the region's response to the consultation.

Birmingham is likely to face competition from other cities hoping to become the new home of Channel 4, as well as resistance from Channel 4 managers.

However, the West Midlands bid focuses on the benefits that moving to the region would bring, particularly in terms of helping the broadcaster meet its remit of appealing to younger and diverse audiences.