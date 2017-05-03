How we use Cookies
New clients and faces for Story Comms

City PR agency adds four more organisations to its roster and boosts PR team

The team at Birmingham PR agency Story Comms (from left) Sophie Zumbe, Sophie Drake, Arya Chopra and managing director Amanda Lowe
Birmingham-based PR consultancy Story Comms has been signed up by four new clients and expanded its team.

The agency has been appointed by the British Business Bank's Midlands Engine Investment Fund to become its long-term PR partner and also to deliver communication strategies for inward investment bodies Drive Midlands and Enterprise Telford.

Completing the wins is national property firm CEG, which has brought Story Comms in to support its £1 million co-working office space Alpha Works, housed within Alpha Tower in Birmingham city centre.

The four new agreements join a client roster that includes Marketing Birmingham, Greater Birmingham and Solihull LEP and law firms Mills & Reeve.

New faces to join the team are account manager Sophie Zumbe, from city agency Twenty Six, and account executive Arya Chopra following her tenure within the PR team at inward investment body Marketing Birmingham.

She will be working across multiple accounts to deliver reports, supporting with research and media relations activity.

Managing director Amanda Lowe said: "It's no secret that Story is passionate about the Midlands and its renaissance as a thriving and globally relevant region.

"That passion is reflected in our latest fleet of client wins - all of whom are playing a key role in the area's growth.

"From attracting inward investment to supporting the region's fast-growing businesses and regenerating its skyline, we are excited to be working with clients at the heart of these changes."

Creative agencies in acquisition deal

The team of directors at Voiceboxx: The Agency (from left): Lara Page, Steve Brookes, James Hobday, Emma Davies and Dave Betts

Voiceboxx has bought out WM Creative as part of wider expansion plans

