Missguided recruits Birmingham IT firm for store launches

A Birmingham IT company has struck a deal with online fashion brand Missguided to support the launch of its first shops.

City centre-based Intercity Technology is working with the retailer to install the IT infrastructure in its new shop in the Bluewater shopping centre in Kent.

It follows a similar project to help with the launch of Missguided's store in the Westfield Stratford City shopping centre in East London which opened in late 2016.

Following a competitive tender process, Intercity was selected to provide a range of IT services including wireless connectivity for its store systems and data security.

Ian Cairns, sales director north at Intercity Technology, said: "The retail industry was disrupted by pure-play e-commerce companies and now Missguided has flipped that model on its head by showing how high-street shopping can be revolutionised through technology.

"It is going to change the way consumers shop.

"We are able to offer....fast and efficient infrastructure and ensuring that any issues are identified and addressed before they impact the customer.

"This technology backbone will act as a foundation for Missguided as it becomes a leading name on the high-street."

David Pollitt, head of IT operations at Missguided, added: "For a fast-growth online business embarking on its high-street journey, we needed an agile IT solutions specialist that would be able to adapt and grow with our ambitious plans.

"Our vision is to bring the digital world into each of our shops using innovative technology and our first physical store will only be the start.

"We aim to expand our bricks-and-mortar estate across the UK and we're looking forward to working in partnership with Intercity in order to support the customers' shopping experience while Missguided continues to develop its multichannel experience."