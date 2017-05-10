How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Missguided recruits Birmingham IT firm for store launches

  • Updated
  • By

Online fashion brand is venturing out into bricks and mortar shops

Missguided, Westfield Stratford City, London
Intercity Technology is helping Missguided with new store launches

A Birmingham IT company has struck a deal with online fashion brand Missguided to support the launch of its first shops.

City centre-based Intercity Technology is working with the retailer to install the IT infrastructure in its new shop in the Bluewater shopping centre in Kent.

It follows a similar project to help with the launch of Missguided's store in the Westfield Stratford City shopping centre in East London which opened in late 2016.

Following a competitive tender process, Intercity was selected to provide a range of IT services including wireless connectivity for its store systems and data security.

Ian Cairns, sales director north at Intercity Technology, said: "The retail industry was disrupted by pure-play e-commerce companies and now Missguided has flipped that model on its head by showing how high-street shopping can be revolutionised through technology.

"It is going to change the way consumers shop.

"We are able to offer....fast and efficient infrastructure and ensuring that any issues are identified and addressed before they impact the customer.

"This technology backbone will act as a foundation for Missguided as it becomes a leading name on the high-street."

David Pollitt, head of IT operations at Missguided, added: "For a fast-growth online business embarking on its high-street journey, we needed an agile IT solutions specialist that would be able to adapt and grow with our ambitious plans.

"Our vision is to bring the digital world into each of our shops using innovative technology and our first physical store will only be the start.

"We aim to expand our bricks-and-mortar estate across the UK and we're looking forward to working in partnership with Intercity in order to support the customers' shopping experience while Missguided continues to develop its multichannel experience."

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Former Ted Baker store to become new restaurant

A national restaurant chain is eyeing the former Ted Baker store in New Street

Gourmet Burger Kitchen is eyeing New Street unit which has attracted 'no serious interest' from retailers since fashion chain moved out

Related Tags

In The News
Technology
Fashion

Most Read in Business

Staff from Birmingham City University and BAM mark the 'topping out' of BCU's new life sciences building in Edgbaston
  1. Birmingham City University
    Birmingham developments reach key milestones
  2. SMEs
    Birmingham companies among UK's 'most inspiring'
  3. Technology
    Missguided recruits Birmingham IT firm for store launches
  4. Business News
    See inside the much loved city restaurant making a comeback
  5. CBRE
    New tenants sign up to Livery Place

Most Recent

Intercity Technology is helping Missguided with new store launches

Most read on Birmingham Post

Staff from Birmingham City University and BAM mark the 'topping out' of BCU's new life sciences building in Edgbaston
  1. Birmingham City University
    Birmingham developments reach key milestones
  2. SMEs
    Birmingham companies among UK's 'most inspiring'
  3. Technology
    Missguided recruits Birmingham IT firm for store launches
  4. Business News
    See inside the much loved city restaurant making a comeback
  5. Regional Affairs
    Senior Labour MP is under increased threat following UKIP withdrawal
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor