Kirstie Allsopp's Handmade Fair calls on Rewired PR

Jewellery Quarter agency signed up to promote Warwickshire event hosted by TV presenter

Kirstie Allsopp
Rewired is promoting Kirstie Allsopp's Handmade Fair

Jewellery Quarter PR and marketing agency Rewired has won the brief to promote Kirstie Allsopp's Handmade Fair.

Organiser Brand Events has signed up the agency to deliver all of the PR and media relations activity ahead of the event at Ragley Hall in Warwickshire from May 12 to 14.

The event will be hosted TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp, skincare entrepreneur Liz Earle and fashion designer Patrick Grant and aims to bring together Britain's best handmade products, craft suppliers and artisan foods through Q&As, demonstrations and workshops.

Having been held at Hampton Court Palace in London for three years, Rewired has been tasked with launching the additional Warwickshire fair to both regional and national audiences.

The consultancy will deliver a series of creative stunts and awareness campaigns as well as handling media relations in the run up to the fair and during the event itself.

Ruth Pipkin, managing director at Rewired, said: "Following the success of our recent work with BBC Good Food Show, we're very excited to be appointed by yet another high-profile and nationally recognised event.

"Our creative and hands-on approach combined with our strong media relationships has secured us work with some fantastic brands and we look forward to building on this success in 2017."

The Rewired team for The Handmade Fair includes account director Natalie Merrix and account manager Lina Solanki.

City's most popular arts venue tackling 70 per cent funding cut

Fun at the mac

The mac in Cannon Hill Park will see its city council subsidy reduced if proposed budget cuts go ahead            

Rewired is promoting Kirstie Allsopp's Handmade Fair

