Creative agencies in acquisition deal

The team of directors at Voiceboxx: The Agency (from left): Lara Page, Steve Brookes, James Hobday, Emma Davies and Dave Betts

Marketing communications agency Voiceboxx has acquired Birmingham-based design firm WM Creative.

The Staffordshire-based firm said the expansion had been driven by increased customer demand for integrated marketing services and the acquisition formed part of its wider plans for growth over the coming year.

The two companies, which have now been rebranded to Voiceboxx: The Agency, bring together staff from across the PR, digital and creative sectors.

Voiceboxx was previously based at Dunston Business Village in Stafford while WM Creative was housed in The Fireworks in the Jewellery Quarter.

Staff from both companies have now moved into a new HQ at Regent's Place, also in the Jewellery Quarter.

Managing director James Hobday said: "We chose to expand our agency with WM Creative because their culture and work ethic is very similar to ours.

"We're both well-established agencies who work to extremely high standards and our respective skill sets complement each other perfectly.

"This expansion marks the beginning of a bright new era for us - our combined strength and our new base in the thriving Jewellery Quarter will put us in a tremendous position to support all our clients across Birmingham and beyond."