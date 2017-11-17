The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Culture Secretary Karen Bradley has warned she is ready to introduce legislation forcing Channel 4 to move out of London.

She told MPs: "If we cannot reach an agreement, we would need to legislate."

And she welcomed an attempt by backbench MPs to introduce a Bill to require Channel 4 to relocate its headquarters.

Her comments suggest the Government is not backing down in its battle with the broadcaster, which is determined to keep its current base in Westminster, central London.

The Government is currently considering the results of a consultation into whether Channel 4 should move. The Conservative general election manifesto in June went further, and stated that Channel 4 "will be relocated out of London".

But former Channel 4 chief executive David Abraham condemned the proposals in October, saying the manifesto pledge was "irresponsible" and claiming that moving Channel 4 was "a highly destructive proposition".

He has now been replaced as chief executive by former Ocado director Alex Mahon, but there has been no sign of the broadcaster shifting its position.

The West Midlands has submitted proposals for Channel 4 to move its headquarters to Birmingham or Solihull.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Ms Bradley said: "We are discussing with Channel 4 the appropriate way forward and what is appropriate for it to do.

"I make no comment on an appropriate place for it to relocate to.

"I have heard a number of bids just today."

She added: "This is a decision for the board, but clearly if we cannot reach an agreement, we would need to legislate, and I welcome the fact that there is cross-party support for the private Member’s Bill on this matter."

This is a reference to the Channel 4 (Relocation) Bill, sponsored by South Stoke MP Jack Bereton. Like most other Private Members' Bills, it stands no realistic chance of becoming law unless it is actively supported by the Government.

Other cities which have expressed an interest in becoming the new home of Channel 4 include Belfast, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Liverpool, Greater Manchester, Nottingham, Plymouth, Sheffield, Stafford, Stoke and York.

Moving Channel 4 to the West Midlands would create 3,412 jobs in the region, a Government study has concluded.

And it would grow the region's economy by £235 million.