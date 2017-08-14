Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The former boss of shoe brand Cloggs has launched a new digital agency in Birmingham.

Chris Thomas, who was managing director of the company started by his father Russell in Birmingham's Oasis Market in 1979, has founded Apex Ecommerce.

The Jewellery Quarter-based firm offers digital marketing agency and e-commerce consultancy services.

Mr Thomas, who sold Cloggs to high street giant JD Sports in 2013, said: "It's a very exciting time in Birmingham and in particular it feels like a great time to starting a new business in the Jewellery Quarter.

"The commercial landscape seems to be changing by the day all over the city.

"Apex Ecommerce is looking to fill a gap in the digital agency world, bringing genuine industry experience to people either just starting their businesses online or looking to take their current digital businesses in a new direction.

"With the increasing importance Google is placing in local search results and the increasing affordability of web-technology, e-commerce has never been so accessible to businesses of all sizes."