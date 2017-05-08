Digital agency eyes US expansion

Digital agency Sixth Story is aiming to launch in the US as part of wider growth plans.

The Jewellery Quarter-based agency is also planning to grow its team on the back of new client wins.

Sian Lenegan, who founded the business in 2009, said: "We're currently focusing on a new consultancy service which will help the brands we work with to add more value and create more wow for their clients so they become stronger fans and drive net contribution.

"This is an area I'm particularly excited about and I've recently been out to the US to pitch this to some potential clients there.

"To support these opportunities, we are seriously weighing up options for a satellite office in the United States in the coming year.

"We're also considering investing in a bespoke studio base for the existing team here in Birmingham."

Recent new business wins include Elliott Construction, independent restaurant chain The Smoke Haus and high street retailer Primark.