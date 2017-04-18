Digital agency Adaptable wins tasty brief

Digital studio team Adaptable has secured its latest project as the e-commerce agency for London-based Lola's Cupcakes.

The Jewellery Quarter-based agency won through a competitive pitch to work with the premium cakes company to overhaul its online offering.

Launching later this year, they are also looking to streamline internal digital operations at Lola's Cupcakes within their central London retail units.

The manufacturer has grown from a kitchen table start-up to now operating 22 retail units across London as well as international franchises where baked goods are delivered daily from its bakery.

Adaptable's managing director Dan Cooper said: "We're really happy to be working with Lola's, adding them to our rapidly growing retail e-commerce portfolio.

"Lola's has so much untapped potential which we will be unleashing in the digital space.

"We'll be working closely with most parts of the business through 2017 to deliver a new customer experience across multiple sales channels."

Phoebe Ellis-Rees, e-commerce manager at Lola's Cupcakes, added: "Adaptable demonstrated a clear understanding of our business and showed us a pathway to achieve our commercial goals and wider digital ambitions.

"We're looking forward to working with the team and learning more about customers and their needs "