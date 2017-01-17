How we use Cookies
Creative agency recruits new director

Connect Group hires strategic chief to spearhead teams of planners and researchers

Joanne Scott, Connect Group
Joanne Scott, Connect Group

Marketing and PR agency Connect Group has appointed a new director.

Joanne Scott has joined the agency, which has bases in Solihull and Wolverhampton, as strategy director.

Leading a team of planners and researchers, she heads up the insight team and is responsible for the strategic side of the business.

Ms Scott has client-side experience with global organisations such as Volvo, Berghaus, Nissan and Barclays and more recently has taken on digital responsibility agency-side with international brands including Red Bull and Hyundai.

Partner Jose Espinosa said: "Joanne's rich experience combined with her knowledge of transmedia marketing will bolster our offering and further strengthen our mission to become a leading international strategic marketing partner."

The group's client roster includes Birmingham Airport, Tarmac, Xercise4less and Bentley.

City's most popular arts venue tackling 70 per cent funding cut

Fun at the mac

The mac in Cannon Hill Park will see its city council subsidy reduced if proposed budget cuts go ahead            

