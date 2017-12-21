The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Channel 4 relocating out of London would give a "clear benefit to the country", Culture Secretary Karen Bradley has told MPs.

Ms Bradley said the Government were "still in discussions" about a move, but said as a publicly owned broadcaster Channel 4 was expected to deliver "public benefits above and beyond commercial benefits".

Labour former minister David Hanson, speaking during culture, media and sport questions, told MPs that there would be a £600 million boost to broadcasting if the relocation went ahead.

The West Midlands has submitted proposals for Channel 4 to move its headquarters to a site near the planned HS2 Curzon Street station in Birmingham, or near the Birmingham Interchange station planned for Solihull.

Moving Channel 4 to the West Midlands would create 3,412 jobs in the region, a Government study has concluded.

And it would grow the region's economy by £235 million.

Hanson said: "Will the Secretary of State confirm that there is an approximate £600 million benefit to broadcasting by moving Channel 4 out of London.

"Will she also confirm that it is unacceptable that only four of 120 commissioners of programmes for Channel 4 currently live outside of London.

"There's an economic benefit, whether its Salford, which I prefer, Birmingham, Sheffield or Leeds it should be done now."

Ms Bradley said: "We have been clear all along that as publicly owned broadcaster Channel 4 must provide for and reflect the country as a whole.

"We are still in discussions with Channel 4 about how it should do this including relocating staff out of London and we will set out next steps in due course."

She added: "There are many different estimates of the benefit but there is a clear benefit to the country of Channel 4 relocating out of London.

"They are a publicly owned broadcaster, as a publicly owned broadcaster we expect them to deliver public benefits above and beyond commercial benefits and that includes relocating out of London."