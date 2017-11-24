Birmingham's tech community was honoured last night at the second Silicon Canal Tech Awards.
The event, which is organised by trade group Silicon Canal, recognised companies and individuals across nine different categories.
Fully established companies competed alongside rising stars of the city's tech community.
Silicon Canal is a not-for-profit organisation based in Birmingham whose mission is to connect, promote and support the network of tech companies in the city and wider region.
The 2017 winners were:
Graduate Developer
Clare Streets, School of Code
Developer
Hannah Quinton, GuyKat Solutions
Angel or Seed Investor
Mark Jones
Most Influential Female in Technology
Naomi Watts, e4f
Most Influential Male in Technology
Dave Maclean, Packt Publishing
Start-Up
Icarusparts.com
Small Tech Company (revenue under £10 million)
Vanti
Large Tech Company (revenue over £10 million)
Click Travel
Outstanding Individual of the Year, chosen by Silicon Canal
Dixon Jones, Majestic