How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Birmingham PR agency boosts team

Liquid makes series of promotions and appointments after experiencing period of growth

The team at PR agency Liquid in Birmingham (from left): Ben Tucker, Ben Carrett, Faith Whitehouse, Aimee Wood, Richard McComb, Madeline Arnold and Jon Perks
The team at PR agency Liquid in Birmingham (from left): Ben Tucker, Ben Carrett, Faith Whitehouse, Aimee Wood, Richard McComb, Madeline Arnold and Jon Perks

Birmingham PR agency Liquid has boosted its team with two new appointments and four promotions.

The agency, which has sister offices in Jersey, Guernsey and London, has promoted Ben Carrett to finance director and Jon Perks to account director.

Ben Tucker and Aimee Wood have also been promoted to account manager and senior account executive respectively.

A 33 per cent rise in revenue and increase in project work have also enabled the Birmingham team to recruit account manager Madeline Arnold and account executive Faith Whitehouse.

Start the search for your new career here today

Food writer Richard McComb is also now working for the agency on a consultancy basis.

Chief executive Elisabeth Lewis-Jones said: "We've experienced incredible growth already this year and these promotions and appointments add strength and depth to our growing, talented team.

"We have also seen greater collaboration between the UK and Channel Islands offices, working together on some of our national and international food, education and finance campaigns."

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Property consultant named Birmingham Young Professional of the Year

Michael Parker from Gleeds has won BYPY 2017

Michael Parker took home top prize at the 17th annual running of awards dedicated to the city's professional services sector

Previous Articles

Birmingham finance firm merges with London rival

Jasper Corporate Finance has teamed up with Assay to expand footprint and range of services

Related Tags

In The News
Marketing
Colmore Business District
Places
Colmore Row

Most Read in Business

Michael Parker from Gleeds has won BYPY 2017
  1. BYPY
    Property consultant named Birmingham Young Professional of the Year
  2. Commercial Property
    Mystery over sudden closure of £1million restaurant in city centre
  3. University of Birmingham
    University of Birmingham sweeps board at RICS Awards
  4. Marketing
    Birmingham PR agency boosts team
  5. Colmore Row
    BYPY 2017 finalists unveiled

Most Recent

The team at PR agency Liquid in Birmingham (from left): Ben Tucker, Ben Carrett, Faith Whitehouse, Aimee Wood, Richard McComb, Madeline Arnold and Jon Perks

Most read on Birmingham Post

Michael Parker from Gleeds has won BYPY 2017
  1. BYPY
    Property consultant named Birmingham Young Professional of the Year
  2. Commercial Property
    Mystery over sudden closure of £1million restaurant in city centre
  3. University of Birmingham
    University of Birmingham sweeps board at RICS Awards
  4. Marketing
    Birmingham PR agency boosts team
  5. Regional Affairs
    It's Birmingham V Liverpool in battle to host 2022 Commonwealth Games
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor