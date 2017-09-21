Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Birmingham Post and Mail and Sunday Mercury have been nominated in ten categories at the 2017 Midlands Media Awards.

Our columnists, feature writers and news journalists all appear in the newly published shortlist while the Birmingham Mail and Sunday Mercury have been nominated in the awards' top category - newspaper of the year.

The annual awards, which this year will be held at The Cube on November 2, celebrate the best in print, online and broadcast news and photography across the West and East Midlands.

The future of the local news media continues to look bright with newcomer of the year attracting 26 entries from media students and trainee journalists while the awards overall welcomed more than 200 entries.

Llewela Bailey, BBC radio host and chairman of awards organiser Birmingham Press Club, said: "At a time when journalists nationwide are still concerned over redundancies and title closures, it is encouraging to note the awards still have as much appeal as ever."

Our shortlisted journalists are Mike Lockley and Gary Newbon (columnist), Annette Belcher and Graham Young (online journalist) and Justine Halifax, Mike Lockley and Zoe Chamberlain (features).

Also shortlisted are Jeanette Oldham and Neil Elkes (news reporter - daily), Mike Lockley and Sanjeeta Baines (news reporter - weekly) and Darren Quinton, Graham Young, Nick Wilkinson and Tim Easthope in the photographer category, named in memory for former Birmingham Post and Mail photographer Tony Flanagan.

Our special pullout on the Commonwealth Games 'Birmingham 2022' has been shortlisted in the magazine/supplement category.

The Birmingham Mail's tireless battle on behalf of the families of victims of the city's pub bombings, called 'Justice 4 the 21', has been nominated in the campaign category, as has its 'Pay for Hospice's Christmas Day' campaign.

The team's work reporting on the tragic death of a rough sleeper in the city centre has been nominated in the story of the year award.

Other titles owned by parent company Trinity Mirror feature in the shortlist including Coventry Telegraph, Derby Telegraph, The Sentinel, Tamworth Herald and Burton Mail among others.