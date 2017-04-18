How we use Cookies
Big Cat feeds off new client wins

  Updated
  • By

Agency expands portfolio of clients in Birmingham's hospitality sector

Graham Young Full length view
Big Cat helped with the launch of vegan café Natural Healthy Foods

Jewellery Quarter marketing agency Big Cat has boosted its portfolio of hospitality clients with a brace of new wins.

The firm is working with Birmingham-based restaurant group Lasan, to deliver monthly promotional activity for its lobster bar Nosh & Quaff in Colmore Row, and also launch the city's new all-vegan café Natural Healthy Foods.

The café, which started as a pop-up store, has recruited the agency to deliver media and corporate events to promote the new venue in Digbeth while delivering sampling opportunities and supporting a new website launch.

Big Cat's other hospitality clients include bars The Alchemist and Be At One and restaurants Pasta di Piazza and Cucina Rustica.

Managing director Anthony Tattum said: "The last couple of years has seen the hospitality sector flourish, particularly here in Birmingham.

"Food and drink is woven every day into people's lives, from a coffee stop on the way to work through to celebrations and drinks with friends and family.

"We are thoroughly enjoying working with a range of businesses to deliver variety and new food and drink concepts in our city and very excited to be working with two new brands."

Natural Healthy Foods' co-founder Simon McCarroll added: "We've been in the hospitality and commercial retail sector for four years so it was important for us to work with an agency who also specialises in this sector and understands exactly what our business needs in order to bring our vegan café concept to market.

"I look forward to seeing our working relationship flourish."

Digital agency Adaptable wins tasty brief

Adaptable co-founders Olly Sorsby (left) and Dan Cooper

Jewellery Quarter-based agency is working with London retailer Lola's Cupcakes as e-commerce partner

Creative agencies in acquisition deal

The team of directors at Voiceboxx: The Agency (from left): Lara Page, Steve Brookes, James Hobday, Emma Davies and Dave Betts

Voiceboxx has bought out WM Creative as part of wider expansion plans

