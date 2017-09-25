Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Midlands mayor Andy Street will be the guest of honour at a lunch organised by the Birmingham Big Art Project.

Mr Street will take part in a live interview with BBC Midlands political editor Patrick Burns followed by a Q&A with guests at the 'In Conversation With....' lunch.

The former John Lewis managing director was elected in May as the West Midlands county's first directly elected mayor for an initial three-year term.

Birmingham Big Art Project is a £2 million piece of public art which will be erected on land next to Eastside City Park and the new HS2 station in Curzon Street.

A competition to create the artwork was won earlier this year by Turner Prize-winning artist and 'sculptor in sound' Susan Philipsz.

Her piece, entitled 'Station Clock', will feature the voices of up to 1,000 local Birmingham people, heard via 12 underground speakers beneath grills situated around the clock.

Each hour of the day will be represented by the 12 tones of the chromatic music scale.

The Birmingham Post is among the project's partners.

During the lunch, Big Art Project chairman Glyn Pitchford will give an overview of the project's progress.

The lunch event starts at 12pm on October 26 and is being held at Hotel du Vin in Church Street.

For details and to book a ticket visit www.eventbrite.com.