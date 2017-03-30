BBC Three starts recruiting in Birmingham ahead of move

The BBC is planning to expand its crop of up-and-coming young talent in the city by launching a new apprenticeship and training programme for BBC Three.

The corporation, whose Birmingham base is at the Mailbox, will recruit six apprentices and six trainees for the online-only channel, parts of which are moving to the city next year.

Supported by the BBC Academy, The Hub will launch in June during Digital Cities week with the aim of having the staff producing content for BBC Three by the autumn.

The Hub's newly found employees will mirror the BBC Three team and be tasked with delivering social first content as well as making short-form content.

BBC Three controller Damian Kavanagh said: "Discovering, supporting and nurturing exciting new talent lies at the heart of everything we do on BBC Three and I'm confident this exciting new initiative will help develop and new generation of content makers."

Joe Godwin, director of the BBC Academy and BBC Midlands, added: "Birmingham is the youngest, most-diverse city in the UK and a great home for these opportunities to grow from.

"We're looking forward to welcoming these new roles and encouraging more of the incredible creativity the BBC Three team are winning so many awards for."

Director-general Tony Hall said: "Finding and supporting the next generation of new talent - both on and off screen - is a vital part of the BBC's remit.

"It is through backing new thinking, new perspectives and taking creative risks that the BBC will not only better reflect the diversity of the country but deliver even better, more engaging and relevant programming."

An event was also hosted this week by Lord Hall and actor Idris Elba to showcase the BBC's new talent hotlist.

Creative leaders from across the corporation have identified more than 200 people as broadcasting stars of the future.

The BBC is planning to run a series of new ideas and measures which are aimed at ensuring a strong pipeline of new staff and talent comes through for the future.

These include Mr Elba taking over BBC Three this week to curate content with some of the best new and emerging talent in all fields and the launch of The Felix Dexter Bursary.

This is a six-month traineeship for two comedy writers from BAME backgrounds who will work with Fast Show star Paul Whitehouse to encourage a new generation of BAME talent in the comedy world.