Birmingham-based advertising agency Bareface has expanded its international footprint by acquiring production studio Invisible Artists.

The undisclosed deal sees Invisible Artists founder Dan Day take up a board director role and equity partner stake at Digbeth-based Bareface.

Mr Day founded Invisible Artists, which has offices in Sydney and Singapore, six years ago and he specialises in growing and developing overseas teams in new markets.

He will look after Bareface's international presence and is bringing all staff and clients into the new agency fold.

Bareface said it would now be looking to leverage Invisible Artists' ongoing advertising work for brands such as Facebook in the US as well as target clients in China.

Bareface Group's managing director Simon Morris said: "We're extremely excited about the combination of complementary skill sets.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for both parties and allows us to expand our reach to prolific new markets and add top notch creative, editing, 3D animation, CGI and production skills to our offering of digital marketing, web development and social communities.

"It's both a robust and tactical partnership and the end result is a full service, modern advertising agency that has digital at its heart but understands the importance of localisation."

Dan Day, now Bareface group operations director, added: "The two companies have a very similar ethos so the synergy couldn't be better.

"Invisible Artists has forged new and smarter ways to produce consistent quality content but Bareface is the perfect agency in terms of size, values and structure to build on our desire to grow beyond our current territories.

"We needed to diversify and be more nimble and agile and Bareface's now global capability will provide that thrust."