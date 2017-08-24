Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Construction work on the new National College for High Speed Rail in Birmingham has completed.

The college, next to Aston University, is aiming to solve the engineering, design, planning, manufacturing and construction skills gap that Britain faces as it looks to invest billions into modernising the rail network and wider transport infrastructure.

It will also train the next generation of engineers to work in the HS2 high-speed rail project whose Birmingham terminal will be housed in nearby Curzon Street.

At full capacity, the £18.4 million college will train 1,200 students per year.

It incorporates specialist teaching areas including a workshop, project spaces, a BIM technology suite and command, control and communication suite.

There will also be a café, quiet study areas and break-out spaces, with landscaping overlooking the Digbeth canal which runs alongside the site.

Last week, it took delivery of a carriage from the Eurostar train for students to use in practical classes.

There is also a sister site in Doncaster and both are due to start teaching next month.

Nick Gibb, deputy managing director for construction Willmott Dixon in the Midlands which led the project, said: "This facility will train the rail and infrastructure workforce of the future who will be responsible for delivering the most important national transport infrastructure initiative for a generation.

"This is a landmark project and a crucial component in ensuring that future high-speed rail services have well trained staff able to fill a variety of complex roles."

Clair Mowbray, chief executive of the National College for High Speed Rail, added: "This college will offer a state-of-the art learning space that is absolutely essential to ensure that the next generation of rail engineers are equipped with the right skills they need to deliver this key infrastructure project."