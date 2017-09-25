Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An award-winning wine merchant based in Birmingham city centre is planning to open another new shop.

Loki launched in the Great Western Arcade, in Colmore Row, in 2012 and has since developed a popular following through its independent offering and wine tasting events.

Earlier this month, we reported that the company was planning to open an outlet in Moseley and now founder Phil Innes has his eyes on a third venue in Edgbaston.

The shop in Greenfield Crescent will tap into the ongoing rebirth of the Calthorpe Estate which is being regenerated under the banner 'The Village'.

Historic landowner and property group Calthorpe Estates is aiming to create an urban village with new houses and apartments, health facilities, shops and other commercial premises.

Mr Innes said: "I have really bought into what Calthorpe Estates is trying to achieve in Edgbaston and I think that area is really going to be one of the good ones in the city to visit and shop over the next ten years.

"I know it well as I grew up in nearby Harborne and have seen how the area has really developed over the years, it really appealed to me.

"When you consider the tram extension will run up there too and with venues such as The High Field and Simpsons, it's a no-brainer."

Mr Innes founded Loki after working for Thresher Group in the Wine Rack division throughout university.

Since then, it has grown to become a popular destination with wine lovers, helped by being positioned in the centre of the Colmore Business District, and earlier this year it doubled in size by taking over the old Whisky Shop unit next door.

It was also named National Merchant of the Year this year in one the world's most prestigious awards, the International Wine Challenge.

Mr Innes said he had been on the hunt for new shop locations for four years and had "looked everywhere" for the right place including in Solihull, Sutton Coldfield and Four Oaks.

The pair of new shops, which will have around 400 different bottles of wine each, will create 14 jobs in total and both will be larger in size than the outlet in the Great Western Arcade.

He added: "The plan was always to launch two more locations.

"Moseley was supposed to be our second shop but it has been hit by a few delays and stumbling blocks so it's likely that will launch in early 2018 whereas we hope to have Edgbaston open by the end of October.

"We are definitely looking at even more sites so, once we have these two up and running, I expect to have more shops open by the end of 2018."