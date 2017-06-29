Who's Who in Construction in the Birmingham Post

The West Midlands construction sector comes into sharp focus this week in a special Birmingham Post supplement.

Who's Who in Construction looks at some of the key issues affecting the industry which is being kept very busy in Birmingham right now through new-build projects such as Paradise and Arena Central and major renovations across the city.

Newly elected major Andy Street leads the publication with a foreword about the importance of investment and the supplement is supported by Shaylor Group which writes about embracing new opportunities amid Brexit fears.

Other sponsorship comes from Speller Metcalfe, Willmott Dixon and O'Brien Contractors.

Mr Street writes: "If you take the sighting of cranes as an indication of economic progress, one glance across the skyline of Birmingham will offer significant encouragement.

"We all know there's much more to a successful city region than new shiny buildings.

"But for the West Midlands to flourish, investment is absolutely crucial. Buildings mean investment and investment means jobs."

The full supplement can be read in this week's Birmingham Post, which is out now, or online here.