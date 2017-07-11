The video will start in 8 Cancel

A top designer store has replaced Armani Exchange at Bullring .

Hugo Boss has moved into the prime retail unit at the entrance of the shopping centre near to the bull and opposite Next .

But it’s only a pop-up shop.

The reason is because the current Hugo Boss store on the upper mall, near to Selfridges , is temporarily closing for a major refit.

The store sells BOSS menswear, the sportwear line BOSS GREEN and HUGO which is known for its edgy womens and mens collections.

And the range also includes shoes, accessories, eyewear, watches and fragrances.

A spokesman for Hammerson, which runs Bullring, said: “Hugo Boss on Upper Level East at Bullring has temporarily closed whilst the store completes a refit.

"The store is scheduled to re-open in October."

Armani Exchange , an affordable offshoot of Giorgio Armani, closed a series of its UK shops, including its flagship on Regent Street in London and stores in the Trafford Centre in Manchester earlier this year.

Sadly, the store in Bullring was one of the shops to go, leaving an empty void on the outside of Bullring, on the walkway towards Selfridges.

Now, the Hugo Boss pop-up has launched in this space and will remain there until October, when the main store will re-open.

It’s not been confirmed yet what will replace it after that.

