This is what is happening to The Fiddle & Bone after it closed

  • Updated
  • By

Group behind Jewellery Quarter bar plans to open second pub in Birmingham and breathe new life back into troubled canalside venue

2017 bars and restaurants coming to Birmingham
The former Fiddle & Bone pub off Broad Street is to reopen this spring under new management and with a new name.

Mosaic Pub and Dining Group, which last summer turned Vertu in the Jewellery Quarter into The Button Factory, is behind new plans to revitalise the troubled venue which closed down last year.

Mosaic will reopen the canalside venue as 'The Distillery' with a full menu and a gin bar and distillery.

Customers will also be able to attend gin masterclasses and create their own drinks while around 25 full- and part-time jobs are to be created.

Operations manager Michelle Moran said: "We have a tentative opening date of shortly after Easter. We are going to have a gin distillery called Roundhouse Gin upstairs and will create our own gin on site.

"Downstairs will continue to be run as a pub where we have 20 taps and we will serve real ale and have cross products from The Button Factory.

"There will also be a clay pizza oven in the centre of the kitchen and robata grill where food is cooked over charcoal."

The Fiddle & Bone, in Sheepcote Street, reopened in February 2015 after standing empty for more than a decade but closed down before last Christmas.

Canalside beer garden at the old Fiddle & Bone
Canalside beer garden at the old Fiddle & Bone

It was famous for its live music which was a contributory factor towards it closing down the first time around after a slew of new apartment blocks were built nearby.

According to Mike Olley, manager of the Westside Business Improvement District which covers the area, it had struggled to attract large volumes of customers.

He said: "It was not trading well and always seemed to be sparse on numbers in there.

"It never managed to recapture the niche it had enjoyed many years ago which is unfortunate as it is well kitted out, in an exceptional location and has a massive car park opposite.

"But it is not on the main thoroughfare of Broad Street so it's a real shame as it was a nice, wholesome boozer."

Alongside The Button Factory and a pub in Cheltenham, London-based Mosaic operates six venues in the capital.

Ms Moran said live music was not going to be a major part of the new pub's offer, adding: "We have loved opening up in the West Midlands and The Button Factory has been a great success.

"We were attracted to The Fiddle & Bone's canalside location and its proximity to Brindleyplace and Barclaycard Arena.

"It is a little off the beaten track but, with a huge terrace and the distillery, we hope to make it a destination in its own right.

"We just need to shout a bit louder about it."

Most Recent

The Fiddle & Bone

